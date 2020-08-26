×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas on why he loves the BMW Championship

Aug 26, 2020

Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, defending champion Justin Thomas talks about the various golf courses that represent this week’s tournament and why he appreciates these historic venues.