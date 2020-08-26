Harris English on his breakout year prior to the BMW Championship

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Aug 26, 2020
Prior to the 2020 BMW Championship, Harris English shares how a low moment at the Korn Ferry Finals last season helped him develop as a player and why it's led to his breakout season.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.