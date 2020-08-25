×
Tiger Woods delivers message to former Evans Scholars Program recipient

Aug 25, 2020

Tiger Woods delivers a message of congratulations to former Evans Scholars Program recipient Sarahi Ortiz, who caddied for him at the 2019 BMW Championship during a practice round. She is now on staff at the Western Golf Association where she oversees the caddie academy and helps run the Evan Scholars Program. The program covers full tuition and housing to leading universities across the nation to students who show outstanding records of academics and financial need.