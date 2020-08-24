×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

THE NORTHERN TRUST Round 3 Recap Part 2

Aug 24, 2020

Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler started the third round with much interest after both golfers went low in round 3. But after starting with a few bogeys on the front nine, Scheffler settled in for a four-under 67 to maintain his second place position. And through 54 holes, Dustin Johnson picked up only 3 bogies while registering 4 eagles, tying Tiger Woods’ record for lowest three round score in FedExCup Playoff history.