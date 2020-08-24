THE NORTHERN TRUST Round 3 Recap Part 2

|
Aug 24, 2020
Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler started the third round with much interest after both golfers went low in round 3. But after starting with a few bogeys on the front nine, Scheffler settled in for a four-under 67 to maintain his second place position. And through 54 holes, Dustin Johnson picked up only 3 bogies while registering 4 eagles, tying Tiger Woods’ record for lowest three round score in FedExCup Playoff history.