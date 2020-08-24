THE NORTHERN TRUST Round 2 Recap

|
Aug 24, 2020
Playing the first 2 rounds of THE NORTHERN TRUST at even par, Phil Mickelson saw his streak of 13 straight BMW Championships come to an end. Scottie Scheffler tied the lowest round in FedExCup Playoff history, and Dustin Johnson went 11 under through his first 11 holes, taking a two-shot lead heading into round three.