THE NORTHERN TRUST Round 1 Recap

Aug 24, 2020

As the first leg of the FedExCup Playoffs begin, players aimed make a final push to punch their ticket as one of the top 70 to advance to the BMW Championship. Many players entered the week on the bubble, in search of red numbers to keep their playoff hopes alive, including Phil Mickelson and Bubba Watson.