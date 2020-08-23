×
Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

Aug 23, 2020

In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Rory McIlroy gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.