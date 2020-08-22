×
Tiger Woods gets up-and-down for birdie at THE NORTHERN TRUST

Aug 22, 2020

In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Tiger Woods gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the par-5 2nd hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.