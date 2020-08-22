Harris English’s Round 3 highlights from THE NORTHERN TRUST

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Aug 22, 2020
In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Harris English jumps up the leaderboard after recording 8 birdies and three bogeys and settles at solo second on Saturday.
