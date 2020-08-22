×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Harris English’s Round 3 highlights from THE NORTHERN TRUST

Aug 22, 2020

In the third round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Harris English jumps up the leaderboard after recording 8 birdies and three bogeys and settles at solo second on Saturday.