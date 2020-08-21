×
Dustin Johnson discusses 60 in Round 2 of THE NORTHERN TRUST

Aug 21, 2020

Following his second-round 60 at THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020 Dustin Johnson talks about coming close to a round of 59 and his mindset going into tomorrow’s competition.