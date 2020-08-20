Harry Higgs birdies No. 10 at THE NORTHERN TRUST

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Aug 20, 2020
In the opening round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Harry Higgs' 193-yard approach from the rough lands 13 feet from teh hole. He would make birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
