FedExCup Playoffs Begin, 4 Lead at -7, Tiger Shoots 68

Aug 21, 2020
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the first round of THE NORTHERN TRUST, the first of the FedExCup playoff events. It’s a 4-way tie at the top after Harris English, Kevin Streelman, Cameron Davis and Russell Henley all shot 64. Seven players are only one shot behind, and Tiger opens with a 3-under 68.