×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Patrick Reed on defending THE NORTHERN TRUST title at different course

Aug 18, 2020

Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Patrick Reed talks about how TPC Boston suits his game perfectly and what it's like trying defend a championship at a different golf course.