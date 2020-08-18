×
Justin Thomas reacts to Adam Scott’s compliment

Aug 18, 2020

Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Justin Thomas shares his thoughts on Adam Scott complimenting him earlier today and how it’s always nice to hear kind words from his peers.