Collin Morikawa on his mindset of always wanting to learn

Aug 18, 2020
Prior to THE NORTHERN TRUST 2020, Collin Morikawa talks about winning the PGA Championship two weeks ago and how he’s always trying to learn, regardless of the result any given week.
