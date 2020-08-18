×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

25 and younger in the top 25 in the FedExCup

Aug 18, 2020

At the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, the top of the 2019-20 standings features five players age 25 or younger, including Collin Morikawa, Sungjae Im, Jon Rahm, Cameron Champ, and Scottie Scheffler.