The FedExCup Playoffs are back

Aug 17, 2020

The top 125 players in the FedExCup standings will tee it up in the first Playoffs event at THE NORTHERN TRUST in Norton, Massachusetts while the top 70 will move on to the BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois. The top 30 will compete for the PGA TOUR’s Ultimate Prize at the TOUR Championship in Atlanta, Georgia, with the winner being crowned the FedExCup champion.