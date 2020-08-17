Chapter 6: Dinner with Uncle Davis

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Aug 17, 2020
Davis Love III hosts a BBQ at his home in St. Simons for the Sea Island Boys and other players. 'Uncle Davis', as they call him, serves up his own smoked ribs and offers career advice to the guys.
