Chapter 6: Dinner with Uncle Davis

Aug 17, 2020

Davis Love III hosts a BBQ at his home in St. Simons for the Sea Island Boys and other players. 'Uncle Davis', as they call him, serves up his own smoked ribs and offers career advice to the guys.