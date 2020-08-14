×
Lowry Shoots -7 and Climbs, Hoge Stays at the Top, 4-Way Tie for the Lead

Aug 15, 2020

In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the second round of the Wyndham Championship where overnight co-leader Tom Hoge shot -2 to stay at the top of the leaderboard. It’s a 4-way tie for the lead after Billy Horschel, Talor Gooch and Si Woo Kim all went low, and The Open Champion, Shane Lowry, moved up after his 63 and is one shot back.