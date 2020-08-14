Four tie for the lead after 36 holes at Wyndham

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Aug 14, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim Talor Gooch and Billy Horschel get settled in at the top of the leaderboard after a jam-packed Friday.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.