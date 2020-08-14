×
Four tie for the lead after 36 holes at Wyndham

Aug 14, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Tom Hoge, Si Woo Kim Talor Gooch and Billy Horschel get settled in at the top of the leaderboard after a jam-packed Friday.