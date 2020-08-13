×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Varner III, Hoge & Sloan Shoot 62, English is 2 Back, Familiar Ground for Simpson

Aug 14, 2020

Diane Knox recaps the first round of the Wyndham Championship in The Takeaway where Harold Varner III, Tom Hoge and Roger Sloan all shot 62 to tie at the top of the leaderboard. Harris English is 2 shots back after his round of 6-under, and last year’s runner-up Webb Simpson marked his 7th straight round of 66 or better at Sedgefield CC.