×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Roger Sloan sticks approach to set up birdie at Wyndham

Aug 13, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Roger Sloan lands his 85-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.