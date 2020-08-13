×
Brandt Snedeker nearly chips in for eagle at Wyndham

Aug 13, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Brandt Snedeker gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 5th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.