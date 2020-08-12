×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Zach Johnson on his admiration for Payne Stewart

Aug 12, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Wyndham Championship, Zach Johnson talks about why Payne Stewart belongs in his dream foursome and why he has so much respect for Payne and the Stewart family.