Jason Kokrak sticks approach to set up birdie at the Wyndham Rewards Challenge

Aug 12, 2020

In the 2020 Wyndham Rewards Challenge nine-hole exhibition match, Jason Kokrak lands his approach right next to the cup, setting up a tap-pin birdie at the par-4 17th hole. The birdie would win six skins for Kokrak and teammate Pat Perez, bringing their total to eight skins through eight holes over Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace.