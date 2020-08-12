×
Brandt Snedeker on how Sedgefield fits his game

Aug 12, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Wyndham Championship, former champion Brandt Snedeker discusses the importance of wedge play at Sedgefield and how the golf course plays to his strengths.