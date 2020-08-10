Collin Morikawa claims first major with a 64 at PGA Championship

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Aug 10, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 PGA Championship, Collin Morikawa carded a 6-under 64 to win the first major of his career by 2 strokes over Dustin Johnson and Paul Casey..
