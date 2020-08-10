23-year-old Collin Morikawa's career highlights ... so far

|
Aug 10, 2020
Since University of California - Berkeley product Collin Morikawa made his professional debut on the PGA TOUR in 2019, he has collected 15 top-25 finishes including his most recent victory at the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. The California native began his PGA TOUR career with 22 consecutive made cuts, a feat surpassed only by Tiger Woods' 25-cut streak.