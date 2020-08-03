Justin Thomas wins 2020 WGC – FedEx St. Jude

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Aug 03, 2020
At TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, Justin Thomas earned his third PGA TOUR victory this season after a final-round 65 at the World Golf Championships – FedEx St. Jude Invitational.
