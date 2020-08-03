×
Justin Thomas wins 2020 WGC – FedEx St. Jude

Aug 03, 2020

At TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee, Justin Thomas earned his third PGA TOUR victory this season after a final-round 65 at the World Golf Championships – FedEx St. Jude Invitational.