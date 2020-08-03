×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas interview after winning WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Aug 03, 2020

Following his final-round 65 at the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Justin Thomas talks about coming from behind to get his 13th victory on TOUR.