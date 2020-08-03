Justin Thomas interview after winning WGC-FedEx St. Jude

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Success!
Aug 03, 2020
Following his final-round 65 at the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational Justin Thomas talks about coming from behind to get his 13th victory on TOUR.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.