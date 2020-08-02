×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Todd Maintains Lead, Mickelson’s Weekend Mood, Merritt Leads at the Barracuda Championship

Aug 02, 2020

In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the third round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where Brendon Todd maintains the clubhouse lead, Byeong Hun An collected four consecutive birdies, Phil Mickelson’s mood moved him up the leaderboard, and at the Barracuda Championship, Troy Merritt jumps in front by 4 points.