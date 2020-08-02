Todd Maintains Lead, Mickelson’s Weekend Mood, Merritt Leads at the Barracuda Championship

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Aug 02, 2020
In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the third round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where Brendon Todd maintains the clubhouse lead, Byeong Hun An collected four consecutive birdies, Phil Mickelson’s mood moved him up the leaderboard, and at the Barracuda Championship, Troy Merritt jumps in front by 4 points.