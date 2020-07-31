×
Tommy Fleetwood’s 106-yard birdie approach for the Shot of the Day

Jul 31, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Tommy Fleetwood holes a 106-yard approach shot for birdie on the par-4 18th hole.