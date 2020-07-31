Todd Leads by 2 over Fowler, Koepka Shoots 71, Stanley In Front at the Barracuda Championship

|
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the second round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational where Brendon Todd shot 5-under to take a 4 shot lead over the rest of the field. Five players are tied for second, including Brooks Koepka who shot a 71 on Friday, and in the Barracuda Championship Kyle Stanley leads by 2 points.