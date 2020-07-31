×
Kyle Stanley takes the 36-hole lead at Barracuda

Aug 01, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Barracuda Championship, Kyle Stanley jumps up the leaderboard to take the lead over Matthias Schwab, Robert Streb, and Branden Grace.