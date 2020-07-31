Kyle Stanley takes the 36-hole lead at Barracuda

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Success!
Aug 01, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 Barracuda Championship, Kyle Stanley jumps up the leaderboard to take the lead over Matthias Schwab, Robert Streb, and Branden Grace.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.