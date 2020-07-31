×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brendon Todd’s Round 2 highlights from WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Jul 31, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brendon Todd settles into the solo lead position after going bogey-free and recording five birdies on Friday.