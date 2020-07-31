×
Brendon Todd takes the 36-hole lead at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Jul 31, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brendon Todd jumps up the leaderboard to take the solo lead by two shots over Rickie Fowler.