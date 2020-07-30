×
Rickie Fowler’s Round 1highlights from WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Jul 30, 2020

In the opening of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Rickie Fowler is two shots off the leader as he finished tied for second on Thursday.