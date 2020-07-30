×
Koepka Ties Career Low Round in Memphis, Fowler is 2 Back, Schenk & Moore Lead Barracuda Championship

Jul 31, 2020

In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the opening round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational where Brooks Koepka started with four consecutive birdies and tied his career low round of 62. Rickie Fowler is only 2 shots behind after carding his lowest opening round of the season. Also, the PGA TOUR’s only Modified Stableford event, the Barracuda Championship, is taking place at the Tahoe Mountain Club with Adam Schenk & Ryan Moore tied at the top.