×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brooks Koepka takes the solo lead at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Jul 30, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka takes the lead by two shots over Rickie Fowler and Brendon Todd on Thursday.