Brooks Koepka takes the solo lead at WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Jul 30, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka takes the lead by two shots over Rickie Fowler and Brendon Todd on Thursday.
