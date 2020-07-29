2020 Barracuda Championship preview

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Success!
Jul 29, 2020
In its first year at Old Greenwood Golf Course, the Barracuda Championship will be contested in Truckee, California where players will look to play their best as the FedExCup Playoffs approach.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.