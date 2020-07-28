×
Jon Rahm on getting to No.1 in the World Golf Rankings prior to WGC-FedEx St. Jude

Jul 28, 2020

Prior to the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jon Rahm talks about becoming number 1 in the World Golf Rankings at this stage in his career.