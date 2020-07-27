FedEx Cares Charity Challenge trailer

|
Jul 27, 2020
On Wednesday prior to the 2020 World Golf Championships - FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brandt Snedeker and Billy Horschel will team up to take on Henrik Stenson and Viktor Hovland in a nine-hole match-play competition at TPC Southwind with $100,000 charitable donation to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The exhibition will air from 2-4 p.m. (CT) as a special presentation on PGA TOUR Live, GolfTV and PGA TOUR social channels.