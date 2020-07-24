×
Finau’s Eagle Hole-out, Tie at the top for Werenski & Thompson, Wolff is chasing

Jul 25, 2020

In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, where it’s a two-way tie at the top heading into the weekend with Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson on 12-under par. Tony Finau’s form continued with an impressive hole-out for eagle, and 2019 winner Matthew Wolff is only 3 shots back.