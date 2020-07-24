Finau’s Eagle Hole-out, Tie at the top for Werenski & Thompson, Wolff is chasing

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 25, 2020
In The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the second round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities, where it’s a two-way tie at the top heading into the weekend with Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson on 12-under par. Tony Finau’s form continued with an impressive hole-out for eagle, and 2019 winner Matthew Wolff is only 3 shots back.