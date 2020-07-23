Matthew Wolff and swing coach George Gankas | Up & Down podcast

|
Jul 23, 2020
Matthew Wolff owns one of the most unique swings on the PGA TOUR. George Gankas is one of the most unique swing coaches in the game. The two have made for a perfect pairing and reflect on how they first met, discuss Wolff’s swing, laugh about some of the criticism each has received and more. Check out the Up & Down podcast and others like it at https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/up-down/id1473340489?i=1000449238219