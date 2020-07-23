×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Charles Howell III’s bunker game leads to birdie at 3M Open

Jul 23, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 3M Open, Charles Howell III gets up-and-down from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-5 12th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.