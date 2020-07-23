×
21-year-old Matthew Wolff's career highlights ... so far

Jul 23, 2020

Since Oklahoma State product Matthew Wolff made his professional debut on the PGA TOUR in June of 2019, he collected six top-25 finishes in his first 12 months including a victory in his third start as a pro at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Minnesota. The California native possesses one of the most unique swings in the sport and uses it to rank in the top 10 on TOUR in driving distance.