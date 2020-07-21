Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Update: 3M Open

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jul 21, 2020
In the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, a shift occurred after the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Jon Rahm climbed into the top 10 after his win, moving up 16 spots from 24th to 8th.
