Wyndham Rewards Top 10 Update: 3M Open

Jul 21, 2020

In the Wyndham Rewards Top 10, a shift occurred after the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. Jon Rahm climbed into the top 10 after his win, moving up 16 spots from 24th to 8th.