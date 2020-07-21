Jon Rahm wins 2020 Memorial Tournament

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Success!
Jul 21, 2020
At Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, Jon Rahm earned his fourth PGA TOUR victory. With a 3-shot win over Ryan Palmer, this marks Rahm’s fourth-straight season with a victory.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.