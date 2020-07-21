×
Jon Rahm wins 2020 Memorial Tournament

Jul 21, 2020

At Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, Jon Rahm earned his fourth PGA TOUR victory. With a 3-shot win over Ryan Palmer, this marks Rahm’s fourth-straight season with a victory.