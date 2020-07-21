×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jon Rahm and Tony Finau take on Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell

Jul 21, 2020

Prior to the 2020 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jon Rahm and Tony Finau teamed up against Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell in the Nationwide Challenge, a nine-hole skins match with all proceeds benefitting the Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.