Bryson DeChambeau reunites with 2019 Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award winner

Jul 20, 2020
Prior to the 2020 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, 2019 Nicklaus Youth Spirit Award winner and formerly paralyzed Nationwide Children’s Hospital patient Matthew McClish reunited with Bryson DeChambeau, his favorite player. McClish got to intern at the Memorial and had a surprise meeting with Barbara and Jack Nicklaus at the Play Yellow Family Golf Day.